Manitou Springs School district cancels middle and high school classes Wednesday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Springs School District cancelled classes Wednesday for their middle and high school students.

District officials say they cancelled classes after law enforcement got information Tuesday evening about a “possible student threatening school safety”.

The following letter was sent to parents Tuesday night:

Dear Middle and High School Families & Staff:

School for Manitou Springs School District middle and high school students and staff is canceled for tomorrow, December 15 at the recommendation of the Manitou Springs Police Department. The district and law enforcement received information this evening of a possible student threatening school safety at our middle school and high school campus.

Law enforcement has begun the process of investigating the information that was received. However, given the late hour it was reported, they will need time tomorrow to better assess the situation and as such, they have recommended that we cancel school for students out of an abundance of caution.

As part of the investigation, they will learn more about the source and subject of the information that was received. I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that threats to school safety are taken extremely seriously. There are substantial criminal consequences for those who make threats as well as those who false report them. We trust that everyone in our community who makes a report to law enforcement and the school district does so with the good intention of preserving safety in our community.

We will provide updates from law enforcement tomorrow when they share more information about their assessment. Right now, middle and high school students and staff should plan to return to school on Thursday, December 16.

We apologize for the late notice and thank you for your understanding. Note, middle and high school staff, please look for further information from your principals.

We know that this impacts the final exam schedule at the high school. There will follow up from Principal Hull.

Safety must be our first priority.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

