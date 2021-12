COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are battling a house fire near Old Colorado City Wednesday afternoon.

#ColoradoSpringsFiire CSFD responding to a working house fire 30th/Kiowa. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 15, 2021

We have a crew at the scene now; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.