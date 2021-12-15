EXTREME WIND EVENT: Important resources for travel, downed trees and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Destructive winds with hurricane-force gusts are highly likely Wednesday across southern Colorado.

Here are some resources to keep in mind as we all batten down the hatches and face this windstorm!

Stay up-to-date with the forecast and changing conditions here.

POWER OUTAGE INFORMATION

View outage map for Colorado Springs by clicking here.

View outage map in Pueblo by clicking here.

View outage map in El Paso County by clicking here.

INFORMATION FOR DOWNED TREES

To report storm damage in Colorado Springs, click here.

- To report a tree on a power line, call Colorado Springs Utilities immediately at 719-448-4800.

To report damage in Pueblo, click here.

For issues in El Paso County, click here.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Click here for real-time traffic information across Colorado.

Click here for local (Pikes Peak region and Pueblo) traffic information.

Information on cancellations and delays at DIA can be found here.

- Click here for info on your flight

Information on cancellations and delays at Colorado Springs Airport can be found here.

- Click here for info on your flight

SCHOOL IMPACTS

Click here for a running list of school delays/cancellations/early releases.

