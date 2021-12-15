D-20, D-2 and D-49 cancel afternoon bus service due to dangerous winds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both Academy School District 20 and D-49 canceled afternoon bus service on Wednesday due to dangerou winds.

The following messages were provided by the school districts.

D-20

Academy District 20 is suspending all afternoon bus transportation today, Dec. 15, 2021, due to high winds and unsafe travel conditions. We are asking parents/guardians of bused students to arrange a way for their students to get home. Each school will have supervision in place until all students are picked up by a parent, guardian or family designee.

Also we did an early release for Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary – both on the Air Force Academy – because the high wind caused power outages.

And we are currently tracking damages, we will know more by tomorrow. But we did have several downed trees and some broken skylights and windows at our schools.

D-49

A strong weather front bringing powerful and sustained winds to the Pikes Peak area is creating conditions that are too dangerous to safely operate our buses. Accordingly, D49 will cancel afternoon transportation Wednesday, December 15.

We respectfully ask families of our bus riders to make arrangements to pick up students after school today.

Click here for more info from D-49.

D-2

ATTENTION FAMILIES: We have just been notified by CDOT that school bus services must be canceled due to high winds. Parents must pick up K-8 students who typically ride the bus.

