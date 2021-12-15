Colorado State basketball checks in at No. 23 in latest Associated Press poll

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado State men’s basketball team cracked the Associated Press for the first time this season, coming in at No. 23 after a 10-0 start to the season.

The Rams pulled off a national ranking following a 66-63 victory over Mississippi State Saturday in the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic. CSU rallied late in the second half, putting together a 17-2 run to hold off the Bulldogs. Senior David Roddy finished with 19 points.

The Rams are off to the best start in school history since the 2014-15 season and are one of only seven undefeated teams remaining in Division 1 basketball.

