Colorado Springs Utilities preparing for potential of downed power lines during high wind

Colorado Springs Utilities say they have extra crews on standby. If the emergency becomes to big, they can call in extra reinforcements as necessary.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is preparing for the danger of downed power lines with the heavy wind tomorrow. Utilities Crew says if you are in the area of a downed power line, stay away and call them immediately.

In case of a high wind emergency, Colorado Springs Utilities say they have extra crews on standby. If the emergency becomes to big, they have a Mutual Aid Agreement with other agencies. This means the utilities company can call in extra reinforcements as necessary.

Representatives say they do have an advantage in windy situations. 75% of their electrical systems are underground; creating less of a hazard. 25% of their electrical system is overhead; that is where the safety priority goes. In any situation, the extra help will benefit everyone involved.

“If we experience some sort of disaster and we need extra help because our crews can’t handle, we can tap into that assistance from a neighboring utility,” Natalie Watts, Senior Public Affairs Specialist, Colorado Springs Utilities. “They will send crews to help us restore our service. That’s a two-way street.”

You can report an emergency by going on their website at CSU.org or giving them a call at (719) 448-4800.

