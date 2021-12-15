Advertisement

Colorado Springs Firefighters preparing for strong winds tomorrow

Firefighters will have brush trucks and fire engines to position around any and all fires. They will have fire hoses and nozzles on standby to fight any difficult fires with the windy conditions.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County is expecting very high winds tomorrow. This increases the chances of fire danger within our area. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is sharing tips on how you can prevent fire hazard.

Colorado Springs Fire Department say it is as simple as not throwing a cigarette butt out of the window. Put the cigarette butt in an approved metal container. As tomorrow is expected to be on the dryer side, we should limit our yard work with mechanical equipment. Battalion Chief Steve Wilch says that windy conditions will spread fire quicker than they can travel on foot.

Colorado Springs Fire says they are prepared for all situations. Firefighters will have brush trucks and fire engines to position around any and all fires. Firefighters will have fire hoses and nozzles on standby to fight any difficult fires with the windy conditions. Firefighters have been on burn restrictions since September so everyday, they are on high alert for wildfires; not just on windy days.

“We will be full staff like we always are for any type of emergency; whether it’s medical or fire,” said Wilch. “We will be equipped with all the resources and materials that we need to fight wildfires.”

Wilch says residents can help by reporting a fire if you see one. This will provide them with a faster response; preparing a more efficient way in putting it out. It is as simple as calling 911.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
A large sinkhole formed on Northwind Drive following a water main break on Dec. 14, 2021.
Sinkhole forms in Springs neighborhood, damages vehicle
Photo of the fire near I-25 and Interquest looking south towards Great Wolf Lodge.
Fire burning close to businesses near I-25 and Interquest likely an accident, officials say
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Police investigating robbery, suspect on the run
Arrest photo of 31-year-old Reggie Chaisson.
Man arrested in Fountain on parole violation warrants

Latest News

Dangerous wind for Wednesday!
Damaging Wind Likely Wednesday
Colorado Springs Utilities say they have extra crews on standby. If the emergency becomes to...
Colorado Springs Utilities preparing for potential of downed power lines during high wind
Police lights.
MISSING: Colorado Springs Police looking for 11-year-old boy
Firefighters will have brush trucks and fire engines to position around any and all fires. They...
Pueblo firefighters warns of high fire danger tomorrow