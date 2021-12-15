Colorado Springs Firefighters preparing for strong winds tomorrow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County is expecting very high winds tomorrow. This increases the chances of fire danger within our area. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is sharing tips on how you can prevent fire hazard.

Colorado Springs Fire Department say it is as simple as not throwing a cigarette butt out of the window. Put the cigarette butt in an approved metal container. As tomorrow is expected to be on the dryer side, we should limit our yard work with mechanical equipment. Battalion Chief Steve Wilch says that windy conditions will spread fire quicker than they can travel on foot.

Colorado Springs Fire says they are prepared for all situations. Firefighters will have brush trucks and fire engines to position around any and all fires. Firefighters will have fire hoses and nozzles on standby to fight any difficult fires with the windy conditions. Firefighters have been on burn restrictions since September so everyday, they are on high alert for wildfires; not just on windy days.

“We will be full staff like we always are for any type of emergency; whether it’s medical or fire,” said Wilch. “We will be equipped with all the resources and materials that we need to fight wildfires.”

Wilch says residents can help by reporting a fire if you see one. This will provide them with a faster response; preparing a more efficient way in putting it out. It is as simple as calling 911.

