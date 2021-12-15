Closing/Delayed Start Wednesday: Community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites across Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple state-managed COVID-19 testing sites, vaccine and monoclonal antibody sites will be closed or have a delayed start Wednesday because of the high wind warning.
Those sites include:
Testing Sites:
Closed:
- 16th Street Mall, Denver
- Chapman Park, Monte Vista
- La Veta High School, La Veta
- Lincoln County Public Health, Hugo
- Saguache Community Building, Saguache
- Walensburg Train Depot, Walsenberg
Delayed, opening at 10 a.m.:
- Aims Community College, Greeley
- All City Stadium, Denver
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center, Aurora
- Centaurus High School, Lafayette
- Clayton Early Learning Center, Denver
- Clear Creek Valley Park, Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines, Golden
- Crossroads Community Center, Northglenn
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, Denver
- Echo Park Stadium, Parker
- Fort Lewis College, Durango
- Fort Morgan - Lincoln Street, Fort Morgan
- George Washington High School, Denver
- Instructional Support Facility, Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver
- La Plata Fairgrounds, Durango
- Littleton Park and Walk, Littleton
- Our Lady Mother of the Church, Commerce City
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs
- Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood
- Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep, Denver
- Saint Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont
- SOAR Academy, Englewood
- Southwest Plaza, Littleton
- Wiggins Community Church, Wiggins
All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. They are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance.Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of locations. As the weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community testing sites may be required to close. We will update the website accordingly.
Mobile Vaccine Clinics:
Closed:
- Bill Reed Elementary, Loveland
- Centennial Elementary, Broomfield
- Children’s Hospital Colorado (North Campus), Broomfield
- Children’s Hospital Colorado (South Campus), Highlands Ranch
- Durango Transit Center, Durango
- English in Action parking lot, El Jebel
- Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Ball Arena parking lot, Denver
- Monarch Casino parking lot, Black Hawk
- North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara
- North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista
- Olander Elementary School, Fort Collins
- Tavelli Elementary, Fort Collins
- Walmart Supercenter, Montrose
- Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway
- Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta
All patients that had appointments scheduled are being notified. For help finding or scheduling an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.
Mobile Monoclonal Antibody Clinics:
Closed:
- Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.
- Canon City, 201 N 6th St.
- Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.
- Craig, 1111 W Victory Way
- Denver, 5075 Lincoln St.
- Durango, 2500 Main Ave.
- Grand Junction, 2938 North Ave.
- Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.
CDPHE is reaching out to all patients with appointments scheduled directly to reschedule them for treatment. Alternate sites for monoclonal antibody treatments are listed at covid19.colorado.gov/treatments. For more information about monoclonal antibody treatments, call our hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT.
