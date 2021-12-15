Closing/Delayed Start Wednesday: Community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple state-managed COVID-19 testing sites, vaccine and monoclonal antibody sites will be closed or have a delayed start Wednesday because of the high wind warning.

Those sites include:

Testing Sites:

Closed:

16th Street Mall, Denver

Chapman Park, Monte Vista

La Veta High School, La Veta

Lincoln County Public Health, Hugo

Saguache Community Building, Saguache

Walensburg Train Depot, Walsenberg

Delayed, opening at 10 a.m.:

Aims Community College, Greeley

All City Stadium, Denver

Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center, Aurora

Centaurus High School, Lafayette

Clayton Early Learning Center, Denver

Clear Creek Valley Park, Arvada

Colorado School of Mines, Golden

Crossroads Community Center, Northglenn

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, Denver

Echo Park Stadium, Parker

Fort Lewis College, Durango

Fort Morgan - Lincoln Street, Fort Morgan

George Washington High School, Denver

Instructional Support Facility, Aurora

Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver

La Plata Fairgrounds, Durango

Littleton Park and Walk, Littleton

Our Lady Mother of the Church, Commerce City

Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs

Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood

Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton

Rocky Mountain Prep, Denver

Saint Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont

SOAR Academy, Englewood

Southwest Plaza, Littleton

Wiggins Community Church, Wiggins

All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. They are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance.Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of locations. As the weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community testing sites may be required to close. We will update the website accordingly.

Mobile Vaccine Clinics:

Closed:

Bill Reed Elementary, Loveland

Centennial Elementary, Broomfield

Children’s Hospital Colorado (North Campus), Broomfield

Children’s Hospital Colorado (South Campus), Highlands Ranch

Durango Transit Center, Durango

English in Action parking lot, El Jebel

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Ball Arena parking lot, Denver

Monarch Casino parking lot, Black Hawk

North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara

North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista

Olander Elementary School, Fort Collins

Tavelli Elementary, Fort Collins

Walmart Supercenter, Montrose

Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway

Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta

All patients that had appointments scheduled are being notified. For help finding or scheduling an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.

Mobile Monoclonal Antibody Clinics:

Closed:

Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.

Canon City, 201 N 6th St.

Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.

Craig, 1111 W Victory Way

Denver, 5075 Lincoln St.

Durango, 2500 Main Ave.

Grand Junction, 2938 North Ave.

Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.

CDPHE is reaching out to all patients with appointments scheduled directly to reschedule them for treatment. Alternate sites for monoclonal antibody treatments are listed at covid19.colorado.gov/treatments. For more information about monoclonal antibody treatments, call our hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT.

