Chapel Hills Mall evacuated in Colorado Springs due to ‘large’ gas line break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - During a day when wind was causing havoc across Colorado Springs, a busy mall was evacuated due to a gas line break.

Just after 2 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the Chapel Hills Mall was being evacuated. The mall is near N. Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard.

At about 2:45 p.m. CSFD announced the gas line on the roof was damaged by wind and debris. It will be up to the property manager to decide if it should reopen or not.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD units on scene of the Chapel Hills Mall with a large gas line break. Mall is being evacuated. Please avoid the area. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 15, 2021

