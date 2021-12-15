Advertisement

Chapel Hills Mall evacuated in Colorado Springs due to ‘large’ gas line break

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - During a day when wind was causing havoc across Colorado Springs, a busy mall was evacuated due to a gas line break.

Just after 2 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the Chapel Hills Mall was being evacuated. The mall is near N. Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard.

Click here for updates on the extreme wind.

At about 2:45 p.m. CSFD announced the gas line on the roof was damaged by wind and debris. It will be up to the property manager to decide if it should reopen or not.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds graphic
WATCH LIVE: Extreme wind in Colorado; Resources for travel, downed trees and more
Southern Colorado schools prepare for a windy Wednesday
A large sinkhole formed on Northwind Drive following a water main break on Dec. 14, 2021.
Sinkhole forms in Springs neighborhood, damages vehicle
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
12.15.21
Damaging wind today

Latest News

D-20, D-2 and D-49 cancel afternoon bus service due to dangerous winds
High winds graphic
WATCH LIVE: Extreme wind in Colorado; Resources for travel, downed trees and more
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire off 30th and Kiowa.
House fire in Old Colorado City
Fire crews cleaning up in eastern Pueblo County.
Fire out in eastern Pueblo County