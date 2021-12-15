Advertisement

CC Tigers hockey to navigate non-conference finale without head coach Mayotte

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:55 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With 3 wins in their first 16 games, a young Colorado College hockey team is still struggling to find their identity in the 2021-22 season.

If they want to find it before the holiday break, they’ll have to do so without head coach Kris Mayotte. Mayotte is coaching Team USA in the 2022 Junior National Championships for the second straight year. The Tigers will be manned by acting head coach Peter Mannino instead for their final non-conference series of the season.

The Tigers host Arizona State in their final series of 2021. Puck drops Friday at Ed Robson Arena at 7:30pm.

