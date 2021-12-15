Air Force receives $10 million donation to assist in Falcon Stadium renovation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Academy has received a $10 million dollar donation from Jack and Vianne Kucera to help fund the east side of the Falcon Stadium renovation, the school announced Wednesday.

Jack Kucera is a 1978 graduate of the academy, a Falcon football captain and current CEO of Varitec Solutions. Their gift to the Academy “substantially accelerates progress toward the multi-phase vision for the stadium, among the country’s most iconic and recognizable athletics venues,” the school said in a release.

Air Force plans to break ground on the modernization project at the conclusion of the 2022 football season. The total cost of the renovation to the inside and outside of the grounds is expected to cost about $180 million.

