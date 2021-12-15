Advertisement

3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud

Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office/Brevard County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Three people are facing felony voter fraud charges in Florida for reportedly casting multiple ballots in an election.

Court documents list Joan Halstead, 72, Jay Ketcik, 63, and John Rider, 61, all residents of The Villages retirement community in Sumter County.

Halstead is accused of voting in person in Florida during the 2020 presidential election and also casting an absentee ballot in New York.

Court documents do not say in which elections the other two suspects allegedly committed voting fraud.

All three are out on bond.

