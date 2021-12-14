Water main break closes Mark Dabling Boulevard, not expected to reopen until Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is currently working on a water main break. Mark Dabling Boulevard is closed between Woodmen Road and Rockrimmon Boulevard while crews repair the break.

Crews expect the road will reopen Tuesday afternoon.

#TrafficAlert Mark Dabling Blvd is closed between Woodmen Rd and Rockrimmon Blvd for repairs to a water main. The road should reopen tomorrow afternoon. No customers are out of service. Please find alternate routes. #COSTraffic #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/ZlR9wa5MSs — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 14, 2021

Drivers should use alternate routes.

No one is out of service because of the break.

