Water main break closes Mark Dabling Boulevard, not expected to reopen until Tuesday

Mark Dabling Boulevard is closed between Woodmen Road and Rockrimmon Boulevard while crews repair a water main break.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is currently working on a water main break. Mark Dabling Boulevard is closed between Woodmen Road and Rockrimmon Boulevard while crews repair the break.

Crews expect the road will reopen Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers should use alternate routes.

No one is out of service because of the break.

