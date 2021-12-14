Troopers offering tips for crashes involving animals after seeing slight uptick in critter collisions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers are offering tips to drivers about what to do if you encounter an animal on the road.

11 News spoke with Colorado State Patrol, who is seeing a 5.5% increase this year in animal versus car crashes.

“The majority of the time, the humans involved are okay, but it’s certainly ends up being a very big deal,” said Trooper Josh Lewis of CSP.

Troopers say two of the most important things a motorist can do is to drive the speed limit and use your high beams when not around other motorists in rural areas or neighborhoods adjacent to open space areas.

“We are in the time of year where animals are on the move, especially at dawn and dusk,” said Lewis.

If you have time and space, troopers say you can sound your horn and slow down in a straight line, coming to a stop. If you have very little time and distance and no one is behind you, you can brake hard in a straight line. However, if there is little time and you have traffic behind you, the right choice is to drive through, keeping in the lane, but with a slight angle towards the butt of the animal ONLY if by the white side lane line. Never swerve or jerk the wheel.

“Certainly if you go into the opposite lanes of traffic, that’s where we see dangers of hitting another vehicle. Braking suddenly if somebody’s behind you, even if it’s their fault, now results in a whole other potentially worse crash than if you hit the animal, or steering into the other side and going off the road, rolling a vehicle, it does no good,” said Lewis.

Troopers also say if you see one animal, there are likely others around. If you do hit an animal, do not try and move the animal, and move your car away from traffic. Also, stay in your vehicle and call 911.

Two counties have reportedly experienced a significant increase in animal crashes in 2021. Logan County has doubled the number of crashes from last year and La Plata County has tripled.

