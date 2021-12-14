Third Omicron COVID-19 case found in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Over the weekend, we confirmed a third omicron variant case through genome sequencing. The case is an adult female in Jefferson County, and she isolating. The omicron variant was detected through routine testing and sequencing performed by the CDPHE Laboratory. The patient had a recent travel history to Africa, did not have symptoms, and was vaccinated and received a booster shot. CDPHE has followed up with the case and has been in touch with her contacts, all of whom have been tested. No additional transmission from this case has been detected to date.

We still are learning about the omicron variant, but we believe it is more transmissible, and we expect we will see additional cases. Vaccinated individuals might not experience significant symptoms, and might not believe they need to get tested. We urge all Coloradans who have traveled, been exposed to a known positive case or are experiencing symptoms to get tested immediately and isolate.

We are continuing our wastewater surveillance, and so far, the only evidence of omicron we’ve discovered is the low-level data in Boulder we found earlier this month. It is likely we will begin to see increased evidence of the omicron variant in Colorado. Our case investigators and contact tracers are working diligently to contact individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, and we are thankful for the individuals who have taken the time to speak with them and provide invaluable information about possible contacts and who have closely followed testing, isolation, and quarantine recommendations.

We urge all adult Coloradans and all parents and guardians of children 5-17 to make a vaccine appointment, and for all eligible Coloradans to get a booster shot. We know the vaccine and booster provide significant protection against significant illness and hospitalization.

