Southern Colorado schools prepare for a windy Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Schools across Southern Colorado are gearing up to deal with the windy weather expected Wednesday.

Below is a list of all the schools seeing weather impacts Wednesday:

District 49: District officials are warning about a potential transportation impact. They sent the following letter to families.

Dear D49 Families,

We are tracking a rapidly changing weather pattern that may affect D49 transportation services Wednesday, December 15.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service and local meteorologists are calling for sustained winds Wednesday of 35 to 45 mph, gusting up to 70 mph throughout the day. Although this will not significantly impact normal operations on our campuses, gusting winds could reach well into the range at which the Colorado Department of Transportation may restrict travel for high-profile vehicles, including school buses. Based on these projections, and because travel impacts are possible, wind force could disrupt D49 bus operations Wednesday afternoon. Accordingly, we are encouraging families of bus riders to plan for alternative afternoon transportation if conditions or restrictions prevent us from safely operating our buses.

We will closely track conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and provide an update as soon as we have it, which could be during the day Wednesday. Please monitor our regular channels of communications closely. If you do not receive an alert, we will carry on with regular bus routes Wednesday.

As always, our first priority is the safety of students and staff all over the district. Because our bus routes support many students who travel across zones, we make our weather call decision by evaluating overall conditions that might put any district students or staff at risk. We thank you for your trust and understanding.

Sincerely,

David Nancarrow

Director of Communications

Jack Pietraallo

Director of Transportation

Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J: Closed but operating remotely (Effective tomorrow - Wed Dec 15th)

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: Closed. Due to high winds and poor visibility from blowing dust. (Effective tomorrow - Wed Dec 15th)

We will continue to update this list as more schools make changes.

