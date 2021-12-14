Sinkhole forms in Springs neighborhood, damages vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break overnight created a sizeable sinkhole in a Springs neighborhood.

Police say a driver found out the hard way when their vehicle fell into the sinkhole just after 3 Tuesday morning.

“The vehicle had to be towed from the sinkhole due to extensive damage,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Colorado Springs Utilities and the city streets division were notified and responded to the scene in the 6300 block of Northwind Drive. The street is just southeast of Flintridge and Dublin. The 6300 block is closed to all but people who live on the block.

The exact size of the sinkhole is unknown, but a lieutenant tells 11 News residents can still get in and out of their driveways. Sixteen customers are without water service due to the water main break.

A spokesperson with Colorado Springs Utilities estimates repairs taking about eight hours.

