Sexually violent predator registered in El Paso County accused in another sex crime

Dennis Hayes
Dennis Hayes(Fountain Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a convicted sexually violent predator has added another crime to his lengthy rap sheet.

Dennis Hayes, 62, was arrested Monday on allegations of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in Fountain.

According to Fountain police, officers went to the 9500 block of Squirrel Creek Road to follow up on an earlier harassment report that had happened at different location in Fountain. They found a woman with a swollen, bruised face.

“After further investigation, officers determined the female had been sexually and physically assaulted,” a Fountain Police Department spokesperson said.

Hayes was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on charges of sexual assault, third-degree assault and soliciting for prostitution.

Hayes is registered with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office as a sexually violent predator and has done multiple stints in prison for crimes dating back to 1990, including sexual assault on a child, attempted sexual assault, criminal mischief and attempted second-degree burglary.

