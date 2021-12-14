Advertisement

Police investigating robbery, suspect on the run

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery Monday night.

Officers responded to the are near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road just before 6:45 p.m. Monday. The suspect reportedly went into a business, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

That’s when police say the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. There was no suspect description at the time this article was written.

An investigation is ongoing

If you have any information on the robbery or the alleged suspect call police at 719-444-7000.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

