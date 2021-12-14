Overturned semi truck shuts down lanes on I-25

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - An overturned semi closed both northbound lanes of I-25 for almost two hours this afternoon.

The cause of the crash has yet to be identified. The driver was taken to the hospital but the crash was not fatal.

Around 3:30 this afternoon crews used a tow truck to get the semi back onto its wheels. From there they were able to tow the truck away and restore the flow of traffic.

Before then, traffic was rerouted through McCulley Avenue and cars were forced to exit the highway at exit 97A.

Quick maintenance was also done to the highway once the truck was removed.

