New temporary entrance to enter Garden of the Gods Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As you are traveling through Garden of the Gods, you may have noticed the roads to the entrance have been changed.

The new temporary entrance is south of Gateway Road and west of 30th Street. This is a temporary closure while construction continues to make things more accessible for people who live in the area and visitors.

Public Works Public Manager Robin Allen tells 11 News that this construction project is used to widen 30th Street. This project allows emergency vehicles to pass by as needed, provide a safer route for bicyclists and fix any flooding issues when there is heavy rain.

“Its difficult to work while still allowing traffic to pass,” said Allen. “By allowing roadway closures, this allows the contractor to construct a project more quickly and more safely.”

11 News spoke with a family from Mississippi that got lost trying to find the temporary entrance. Larry and Breenda Walker say even though they got lost, this did not stop them from visiting the beautiful area.

“I see that it is a little bit complicated but hopefully they will get it worked out,” said Larry Walker. “It might be even better when they are finished with it. It is still very beautiful. It is not enough to distract me to quit. I am going to find it.”

The entire construction project is expected to last 18 months. The completion date is set for mid-2023. There are detour signs all around the area if you travel there and get lost.

