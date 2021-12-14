Advertisement

Manitou Incline, Cog Railway closed Tuesday and Wednesday

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak region’s favorite staircase is closed for the next two days so utility crews can work.

Specifically, Manitou Springs has requested invasive raw water line testing on the upper portion of Ruxton Avenue Tuesday and Wednesday, a spokesperson with the city of Colorado Springs told 11 News. The work will be conducted by Colorado Springs Utilities.

“Since it’s investigative work, it’s hard for them to know exactly which lane or how much of the road will need to be closed, so they requested that the incline be closed during the work,” communications specialist Jennifer Schreuder told 11 News.

The Cog Railway will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The work was scheduled on a Tuesday and Wednesday since those days are typically less busy,” Schreuder said.

Officials said park rangers would be taking advantage of the Incline closure by doing some maintenance work on those days.

