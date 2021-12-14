Advertisement

Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say

FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter, deputies say.(KXII)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter, deputies said.

WBTV reports deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office found the man underneath a Toyota Prius around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Detectives say it appeared the man was trying to cut off the exhaust pipe when the car fell off the jack it was boosted on and crushed him.

The sheriff’s office said they hope the man’s death will discourage others who may be involved in similar criminal activities.

“A catalytic converter and the small amount of scrap value it holds is not worth the risk of losing your life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Photo of the fire near I-25 and Interquest looking south towards Great Wolf Lodge.
Fire burning close to businesses near I-25 and Interquest likely an accident, officials say
Suspect Jacob Kalanquin (photo inset); crime scene on Dec. 12, 2021 (background photo).
Arrest made following deadly shooting at Pueblo late-night restaurant
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Judge: Case against truck driver in crash will go to trial
Arrest photo of 31-year-old Reggie Chaisson.
Man arrested in Fountain on parole violation warrants

Latest News

FILE - A shopper loads his car with groceries at the Kroger in Novi, Mich on Jan. 23, 2021. ...
Kroger ending some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated staff
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is...
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6
A large sinkhole formed on Northwind Drive following a water main break on Dec. 14, 2021.
Sinkhole forms in Springs neighborhood, damages vehicle
Sinkhole on Northwind
WATCH: Sinkhole forms in Colorado Springs neighborhood