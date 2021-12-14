Major delays on Constitution at Powers due to large crash, Power outage reported in the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police and firefighters are responding to a large crash and reported vehicle fire at Constitution and Powers.

CSPD says all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes are closed on Constitution.

Colorado Springs Utilities says they are responding to a power outage in the area because of this traffic crash. Crews say more than 900 customers near Powers and Constitution are being impacted.

Crews are en route to a power outage impacting over 900 customers near Powers and Constitution. Equipment was damaged due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area as traffic is backed up and traffic lights are out.



For updates:https://t.co/dObweq9Dwy pic.twitter.com/x7ItThL0kv — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 14, 2021

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Follow traffic conditions by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.