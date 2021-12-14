Major delays on Constitution at Powers due to large crash, Power outage reported in the area
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police and firefighters are responding to a large crash and reported vehicle fire at Constitution and Powers.
CSPD says all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes are closed on Constitution.
Colorado Springs Utilities says they are responding to a power outage in the area because of this traffic crash. Crews say more than 900 customers near Powers and Constitution are being impacted.
This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.
