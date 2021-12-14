Advertisement

Grass fire burning near Douglas County neighborhood now 100 percent contained

The fire burned dangerously close to some homes on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, but firefighters were able to contain it before it could cause damage.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to stop a wind-driven grass fire that was spreading quickly towards a neighborhood late Tuesday morning.

Video from South Metro Fire Rescue shows just how close the flames came to homes before crews successfully suppressed it.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in Douglas County off Highway 85 near the southeast corner of Chatfield State Park. Firefighters noted the strong winds and the dry grass fueling the fire. Nearby Chatfield Estates was placed on a pre-evacuation order.

An hour after the fire was first reported, South Metro announced it was fully contained. The fire is estimated about 10 acres.

Fire danger is high Tuesday due to continuing dry and windy conditions. It will be extreme Wednesday due to an incoming windstorm. Officials are imploring the public to use every precaution to prevent fires from starting Wednesday, as any spark can easily balloon into a large brush fire. Report downed power lines, do not throw cigarettes butts out car windows, do not conduct any outdoor burning of any kind. If you think you see smoke, call 911 immediately.

Gusts could exceed 75mph at lower elevations and 100mph for mountain locations. Biggest concern is extreme fire danger,...

Posted by Kktv Brian Bledsoe on Monday, December 13, 2021

