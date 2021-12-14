Grass fire burning near Douglas County neighborhood now 100 percent contained

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to stop a wind-driven grass fire that was spreading quickly towards a neighborhood late Tuesday morning.

Video from South Metro Fire Rescue shows just how close the flames came to homes before crews successfully suppressed it.

Update: Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. A pre-evacuation order was issued for Chatfield Estates. Firefighters are working toward 100% containment, battling high winds and dry grasses. No injuries have occurred and no structures have been damaged. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/TsElco4CJA — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 14, 2021

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in Douglas County off Highway 85 near the southeast corner of Chatfield State Park. Firefighters noted the strong winds and the dry grass fueling the fire. Nearby Chatfield Estates was placed on a pre-evacuation order.

An hour after the fire was first reported, South Metro announced it was fully contained. The fire is estimated about 10 acres.

Update: The #Chatridge3Fire is now 100% contained. Firefighters will be here throughout the day extinguishing hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation and we are working to determine the exact acreage burned. pic.twitter.com/aLARfbBRL1 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 14, 2021

Fire danger is high Tuesday due to continuing dry and windy conditions. It will be extreme Wednesday due to an incoming windstorm. Officials are imploring the public to use every precaution to prevent fires from starting Wednesday, as any spark can easily balloon into a large brush fire. Report downed power lines, do not throw cigarettes butts out car windows, do not conduct any outdoor burning of any kind. If you think you see smoke, call 911 immediately.

Gusts could exceed 75mph at lower elevations and 100mph for mountain locations. Biggest concern is extreme fire danger,... Posted by Kktv Brian Bledsoe on Monday, December 13, 2021

