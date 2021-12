COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are extinguishing a fire burning off I-25 Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. between the MLK Bypass (139) and South Nevada (140).

Grass fire NB I-25 between MLK Bypass and S. Nevada. CSFD on scene extinguishing fire. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) December 14, 2021

A size and cause are currently unknown. There are several homeless camps in the area, but it’s not confirmed if the fire started at one.

