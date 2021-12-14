El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigates two robberies in Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in two recent burglaries in the Monument area.

Deputies say the burglaries happened at a Sinclair Gas Station near Highway 105 and Woodmoor Drive.

Just before 1;30 a.m. on December 1, deputies responded to an alarm and found a smashed glass front door, whereh approximately $7,000 in vape/e-cigarette retail products were stolen. Deputies recovered survellience video of a “white or Hispanic male suspect wearing a black hoodie with “Centennial State Colorado 1876″ imprinted on its front, black face mask, black sweatpants, and black slide sandals. His hands also appeared to be tattooed”.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with infomration on this burglary, the alleged suspect, or might have also been victimized by this suspect, please email Deputy Brent Yelton at brentyelton@elpasoco.com.

Then around 1:45 a.m. December 7, deputies responded to another alarm and discovered a smashed glass front door. Deputies say several low value retail products were stolen in this burglary. Recovered surveillence video reportedly showed “n unknown race person approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build wearing a heavy brown Carhartt-style jacket, blue jeans, dark brown boots, two-tone white and black gloves, and a blue surgical mask”.

Images of both men can be found at the top of this article, with the dates the burglary attached.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with infomration on this burglary, the alleged suspect, or might have also been victimized by this suspect, please email Deputy Sean Donahoue at seandonahoue@elpasoco.com.

