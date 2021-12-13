Voice of the consumer: Beware of celebrity imposter scams

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A lot of you may follow your favorite celebrities online, but be careful if you get any kind of message from the star — it’s probably not them.

AARP ElderWatch Colorado tells me they have heard from several consumers who were convinced they were talking to a real star, but it turned out to be a scammer. You may have seen this on our weekly ‘Fraud Friday’ segment that airs during 11 News at Noon. KKTV is teaming up with AARP Elderwatch Colorado and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office to keep you safe from scams. This week, we are talking about celebrity imposter scams.

“These scams typically arise on social media. Often you’re either on Instagram or Facebook and people have come up with fake accounts for different types of celebrities,” said Mark Fetterhoff, with AARP Elderwatch. “Essentially, what they do is they reach out to people who are known followers of celebrities and tell them that they’re essentially them and they want to talk with them offline or get money for their charity, or different types of reasons. But, the reality is, they’re just talking to a scammer who is just trying to get their hard-earned money.”

AARP said scammers reach out asking for money under different circumstances, including asking for donations to charity, offering exclusive tickets to private concerts or meet-and-greets, phony investment opportunities, asking for processing fees for a big prize giveaway, and other pretexts.

The message leads you to believe you’re talking with a celebrity about a fancy promotion, but they leave you empty-handed.

“It happens with athletes, with singers, celebrities of all types,” Fetterhoff said. “So you really just have to watch out and when you’re looking to follow a celebrity, you need to look for their verified account, and that typically comes with a blue checkmark.

“The reality of the situation is most people are not going to be reaching back out to you. So, if you do get some type of a contact claiming to be an actual celebrity, think of it as probably something that’s not real, especially if they want to talk offline and start asking you for money or other personal information.”

Look for a blue checkmark to make sure the account is verified. Don’t believe any stories or claims they make up about why the account is not verified.

You can also Google search the celebrity’s name with the word “scam” to see if other users have posted about imposter scams involving the account. Make sure to report imposter scams to the social media network so that the scammers don’t take advantage of other users.

Remember, you should never give out personal information or money to someone you don’t know, even if they claim to be famous. You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444. Tune in to Fraud Friday on 11 News at Noon.

