Richard the Tejon Parking Elf returns to downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tis the season for free parking!

Whether you’ve been naughty, nice, or in between, Colorado Springs’ very own parking elf has returned to spread holiday cheer downtown!

Parking Elf 2021 (Poor Richard's)

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. starting Dec. 17, this Santa’s helper (better known during the non-holiday months as local businessman Richard Skorman) will be plugging meters along the 300 block of Tejon Street.

Miss his appearance outside? He says drivers can stop by Poor Richard’s Downtown and ask for a little meter money!

The parking elf isn’t the only one giving the gift of free meters this holiday season: the city says it will be offering free parking downtown on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Street parking and parking garages are both included.

Happy holidays!

