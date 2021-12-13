Palmer Ridge Evacuated Monday due to damaged gas line, evening events cancelled
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Palmer Ridge High School was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a gas leak that was damaged during construction work.
Lewis Palmer School District 38 tweeted about the incident Monday afternoon.
All evening events at Palmer Ridge, including the 6th-grade concert, have been postponed.
Check with your school on any rescheduled events. An update will be sent when information is available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.