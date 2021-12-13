Advertisement

Palmer Ridge Evacuated Monday due to damaged gas line, evening events cancelled

Palmer Ridge High School
Palmer Ridge High School(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Palmer Ridge High School was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a gas leak that was damaged during construction work.

Lewis Palmer School District 38 tweeted about the incident Monday afternoon.

All evening events at Palmer Ridge, including the 6th-grade concert, have been postponed.

Check with your school on any rescheduled events. An update will be sent when information is available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the fire near I-25 and Interquest looking south towards Great Wolf Lodge.
Fire burning close to businesses near I-25 and Interquest likely an accident, officials say
Suspect Jacob Kalanquin (photo inset); crime scene on Dec. 12, 2021 (background photo).
Arrest made following deadly shooting at Pueblo late-night restaurant
There is a large police presence on the southeast corner of Palmer Park, near the intersection...
One injured in shooting at Palmer Park
1 killed in rollover on Highway 67
File photo.
3 people injured in shooting, El Paso County Sheriff’s office seeking information

Latest News

High Fire Danger Sunday
High Fire Danger Sunday
Local health leaders watch for omicron
Third Omicron COVID-19 case found in Colorado
Photo courtesy: CBS Denver
Truck driver sentenced to more than 100 years in prison following deadly I-70 crash
Arrest photo of 31-year-old Reggie Chaisson.
Man arrested in Fountain on parole violation warrants