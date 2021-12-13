Palmer Ridge Evacuated Monday due to damaged gas line, evening events cancelled

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - Palmer Ridge High School was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a gas leak that was damaged during construction work.

Lewis Palmer School District 38 tweeted about the incident Monday afternoon.

Palmer Ridge has been evacuated due to a gas line damaged during construction work. All evening events at Palmer Ridge, including the 6th-grade concert, have been postponed. Check with your school on any rescheduled events. An update will be sent when information is available. pic.twitter.com/Lxl2Lgr8QP — Lewis-Palmer School District 38 (@LewisPalmer38) December 13, 2021

