One year later: UCHealth nurse reflects on COVID-19 pandemic and importance of vaccinations in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - December 14th marks one year since the first COVID-19 vaccines were given, outside of clinical trials in southern Colorado. It was a moment hailed as a “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Kevin Jarvis, a nurse at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs, got one of the very first doses. One year later, he remembers the hope in the historic moment.

“I felt really excited,” said Jarvis. “Being part of the community as a nurse, taking that first step, saying, ‘Hey, I trust this vaccine, like I think this is how we can get through this pandemic.”

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived first in Colorado. The next week, the first shipments of the Moderna vaccine came to the state. Vaccine providers began administering shots to health care workers and first responders. For months, the demand far outweighed the supply as Colorado and the country allocated doses, prioritizing those at highest risk and on the front lines.

A year later, the vaccines are now widely available by appointment, walk-ins, and drive through clinics. Data from the El Paso County Health Department shows 62% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. The other 38% includes thousands of people without the protection that vaccines can provide.

Jarvis recalls feeling like he was taking steps to protect his wife, kids, and patients when he got his first shot.

“I think it was the first step in helping prevent the spread of the illness,” he said.

At the start of the pandemic, he remembers the strict precautions he took when coming home from the hospital.

“It was tough, like your kid wants to hug you when you walk in the door and you’re kind of just like, ‘oh, let me go shower first.’”

Now that health experts and the community have learned more about the virus, his daily routine is not nearly as stringent.

He’s thankful for the progress, and hopeful that it will continue as more people choose to get vaccinated. It’s a step doctors and other health care leaders in Colorado are urging as a new variant spreads and colder weather moves in.

“I thought it would be more excepting. I thought more people would take it,” said Jarvis. “You knew there was always going to be the few people, I just didn’t think it would be as polarizing right now as it is.”

Jarvis says the majority of patients he sees in the hospital now are not vaccinated. The most recent update from UCHealth shows out of 323 people hospitalized in their facilities statewide, 260 are not vaccinated. UCHealth says nearly 85% of their COVID-19 patients ventilated in ICUs are unvaccinated. Of their hospitalized patients who were vaccinated at the time of admission, many are immunocompromised.

“I will usually hear families discussing, and then they say, ‘I wish I would’ve got the vaccine, I wish I would have known,’” said Jarvis. “Just the sheer amount of deaths that we’re seeing in the hospital right now is really taking its toll on staff.”

It’s a grim reality. As some restrictions loosen outside hospital walls, inside they are packed with patients.

“Just speaking from a hospital standpoint, it’s still bad. It’s still a very big concern.”

This winter, health care workers are already exhausted and facing burnout. Last winter, El Paso County hit its highest peak in the pandemic.

“We had staff. People were stepping up to the plate. Now, we’re at a point where we don’t have staff or the capability to do what we did,” said Jarvis. “When people get to the emergency department they may not be receiving the same standard of care that they have previously. That’s what I really truly want to emphasize is, you may be fine from Covid, but it might be a heart attack or a stroke that gets you because we can’t physically take care of you anymore.”

Jarvis says his staff and his care for his community keep him coming to work. One year later, he hopes his example will encourage people on the fence about getting vaccinated to do their own research and make an informed decision.

“By the time you hit the ICU, the mortality rate drastically increases and those unfortunately are some of the worst patients that we see are the ones that were on the fence about getting it.”

Healthcare workers in El Paso County say vaccinations and boosters are the best protection for you and those around you. You can learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and how to make an appointment here: https://www.elpasocountyhealth.org/how-can-i-get-a-vaccine

