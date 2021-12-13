MISSING: Deputies search for 62-year-old seen in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Deputies are looking for 62-year-old John Robinson. He was reportedly last seen on December 13 at 1:35 p.m. near Stapleton Drive and Lambert Road.

Deputies say Robinson was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt, and black and white running shoes. He reportedly has dementia and a history of hitch hiking.

If you see him call the Sheriff’s Office right away at 719-390-5555.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.