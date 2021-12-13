Advertisement

MISSING: Deputies search for 62-year-old seen in Falcon

El Paso County Deputies are looking for 62-year-old John Robinson.
El Paso County Deputies are looking for 62-year-old John Robinson.(El Paso County Sheriffs Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Deputies are looking for 62-year-old John Robinson. He was reportedly last seen on December 13 at 1:35 p.m. near Stapleton Drive and Lambert Road.

Deputies say Robinson was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt, and black and white running shoes. He reportedly has dementia and a history of hitch hiking.

If you see him call the Sheriff’s Office right away at 719-390-5555.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the fire near I-25 and Interquest looking south towards Great Wolf Lodge.
Fire burning close to businesses near I-25 and Interquest likely an accident, officials say
Suspect Jacob Kalanquin (photo inset); crime scene on Dec. 12, 2021 (background photo).
Arrest made following deadly shooting at Pueblo late-night restaurant
There is a large police presence on the southeast corner of Palmer Park, near the intersection...
One injured in shooting at Palmer Park
1 killed in rollover on Highway 67
File photo.
3 people injured in shooting, El Paso County Sheriff’s office seeking information

Latest News

High Fire Danger Sunday
High Fire Danger Sunday
Arrest photo of 31-year-old Reggie Chaisson.
Man arrested in Fountain on parole violation warrants
FBI Denver Think Before You Post
FBI Denver reminds Colorado and Wyoming residents online ‘hoax threats’ have serious consequences
From left: Officer Barker repelling down to save the dog; Jessie Lee safe and sound after her...
HSPPR animal law enforcement officers repel down cliffside to save dog