MISSING: Deputies search for 62-year-old seen in Falcon
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Deputies are looking for 62-year-old John Robinson. He was reportedly last seen on December 13 at 1:35 p.m. near Stapleton Drive and Lambert Road.
Deputies say Robinson was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt, and black and white running shoes. He reportedly has dementia and a history of hitch hiking.
If you see him call the Sheriff’s Office right away at 719-390-5555.
