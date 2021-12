DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A judge has sentenced Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison.

Aguilera-Mederos is the truck driver who caused a fiery pileup, killing four people on a Colorado highway in May 2019.

