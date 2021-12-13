Advertisement

Man arrested in Fountain on parole violation warrants

Arrest photo of 31-year-old Reggie Chaisson.
Arrest photo of 31-year-old Reggie Chaisson.(Fountain Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Department have arrested a man on a parole violation warrant. Officers responded to a lead around 10 a.m. Friday for a possible “parole absconder”. That person was identified by police as 31-year-old Reggie Chaisson.

Detectives were able to confirm Chaisson’s location at a Super 8 Motel near Charter Oak Ranch Road and Sante Fe Avenue. Detectives were able to get him to leave the room and he was taken into custody without incident.

Chaisson was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Some of his prior offenses include: Department of Corrections: 2010 Robbery (2 years), 2011 Trepass Dwelling (18 months), 2012 Introduction of Contraband (3 years), 2016 Menacing (2 years), 2017 Escape (6 months), and two cases in 2019 Menacing (4 years) and Introduction of Contraband (3 years). In the two 2019 cases, the sentences ran at the same time (concurrently).

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the fire near I-25 and Interquest looking south towards Great Wolf Lodge.
Fire burning close to businesses near I-25 and Interquest likely an accident, officials say
Suspect Jacob Kalanquin (photo inset); crime scene on Dec. 12, 2021 (background photo).
Arrest made following deadly shooting at Pueblo late-night restaurant
There is a large police presence on the southeast corner of Palmer Park, near the intersection...
One injured in shooting at Palmer Park
1 killed in rollover on Highway 67
File photo.
3 people injured in shooting, El Paso County Sheriff’s office seeking information

Latest News

High Fire Danger Sunday
High Fire Danger Sunday
El Paso County Deputies are looking for 62-year-old John Robinson.
MISSING: Deputies search for 62-year-old seen in Falcon
FBI Denver Think Before You Post
FBI Denver reminds Colorado and Wyoming residents online ‘hoax threats’ have serious consequences
From left: Officer Barker repelling down to save the dog; Jessie Lee safe and sound after her...
HSPPR animal law enforcement officers repel down cliffside to save dog