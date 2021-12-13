Man arrested in Fountain on parole violation warrants

FOUNTAIN Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police Department have arrested a man on a parole violation warrant. Officers responded to a lead around 10 a.m. Friday for a possible “parole absconder”. That person was identified by police as 31-year-old Reggie Chaisson.

Detectives were able to confirm Chaisson’s location at a Super 8 Motel near Charter Oak Ranch Road and Sante Fe Avenue. Detectives were able to get him to leave the room and he was taken into custody without incident.

Chaisson was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Some of his prior offenses include: Department of Corrections: 2010 Robbery (2 years), 2011 Trepass Dwelling (18 months), 2012 Introduction of Contraband (3 years), 2016 Menacing (2 years), 2017 Escape (6 months), and two cases in 2019 Menacing (4 years) and Introduction of Contraband (3 years). In the two 2019 cases, the sentences ran at the same time (concurrently).

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.