HSPPR animal law enforcement officers repel down cliffside to save dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado pup is back with her family after finding herself in a hairy situation.

“Our Animal Law Enforcement team received a call about a possible dog stuck on a cliff that was overlooking Fountain Creek,” said Cody Costra with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. “We sent a couple of officers out there ... they went out to that cliff on Fountain Creek and sure enough, there was a dog out there about 50 feet above the water.”

The dog was in good shape but stuck on the small ledge with no where to go. The officers would have to use some very “Colorado” tactics to reach her.

“They got some repelling gear to go down to the dog,” Costra said. “... There was a good Samaritan neighbor out in the area who gave them the [mountaineering] gear so they could go down.”

HSPPR described the dramatic rescue in a Facebook post, involving Animal Law Enforcement officers Johnson and Barker -- yes, Barker!

“Officer Barker anchored herself to a sturdy wooden fencepost and began repelling down to the dog. Once the dog saw Officer Barker, she immediately started to wag her tail and crawl towards her, but the ground was slipping out from underneath the dog. She was too far away to reach, so Officer Johnson lowered a catchpole which Officer Barker was able to get around the dog’s neck and shoulder. This allowed Officer Barker to slowly pull the dog closer without the risking of losing her if she fell.

“Once the pup was finally in the arms of Officer Barker, Officer Johnson lowered a secondary rope which was securely tied into a makeshift harness for the dog.”

“This is by far the coolest rescue story I’ve heard so far,” Costra said.

And isn’t even the best part of the story!

“Once both Officer Barker and the dog were off the cliff, they found out the dog’s name was “Jessie Lee” from her microchip and name tag,” HSPPR said. “Once Jessie Lee was back at HSPPR, we were able to find her owner’s contact information. Our team in Lost and Found gave them a call, and before we could even tell them the good news, Jessie Lee’s owner was asking if we found their beloved pup.”

It turned out Jessie Lee had been missing two weeks.

“It was a cool story to be able to reunite Jessie Lee with her family,” Costra told 11 News.

A happy “tail” indeed!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.