How families can manage stress during the ‘most wonderful’ time of the year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Youth mental health has been declared a national emergency by three leading groups, and now experts on the subject explain why the holidays can take mental health issues from bad to worse.

Experts say youth mental health has historically been overlooked compared to physical health, but they say the pandemic has brought that disparity to the surface.

“We need to start routinizing checking on our child’s mental health and behavioral health,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Chief Health Officer for Hazel Health. “Holidays do typically present a natural interruption to a child’s regular routine. They’re used to getting up, going to school, connecting with their friends, and the holidays introduce an interruption to all of that where now all of sudden, they’re back at home, they may not have those natural ways to connect with their friends that they’re used to.”

Gayles says families would benefit from setting a new routine, even if it’s just for the duration of the holidays to accommodate how life is different and perhaps busier at this time of year. He suggests incorporating time to take in sunlight and, “make sure that [kids] staying active. They should be actively engaged, both from a physical level as well as connected to their friends and family members. Create some sense of normalcy as much as possible to keep their routine as stable as possible.”

Another issue particularly teens could be facing is added stress from mid-terms and final exams, something that often happens right before schools close for winter break.

Gayles says adults should keep an eye out for deviant behavior, or anything outside the norm for your child. “Children will often express their mental health and behavior health through physical complaints. They may not come out and say, ‘I’m stressed, I’m tired, I’m fatigued, I’m feeling disconnected.’ Instead, they’ll have increased headaches or bellyaches, those kinds of things outside of their normal baseline.”

Another impact of the holidays on kids’ mental health is a family’s financial situation. During the peak gift-giving time of the year, Gayles says it’s important to talk with kids about the reality of a family’s finances, rather than keeping that discussion behind closed doors. “A lot more families are seeing different financial realities than they have in the past, so at the core it’s about open communication and encouraging parents to talk with their children to get an idea of what they’re experiencing and feeling.”

