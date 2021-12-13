FBI Denver reminds Colorado and Wyoming residents online ‘hoax threats’ have serious consequences

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - School shootings and serious public acts of violence continue to happen across the nation. With these tragedies, juveniles are “increasingly posting images on social media of themselves and others posing with weapons and in some instances, making threats intended as a joke or simply a hoax”.

The FBI says these posts create a public safety issue that has addressed by law enforcement and school officials. In a press release, the FBI says, “making threats intended as a hoax drains law enforcement resources and costs taxpayers a lot of money”.

FBI Denver wants to remind residents to secure their weapons as a matter of Colorado law which states that those weapons need to be “in a locked gun safe or other secure container or in a manner that a reasonable person would believe to be secure and a juvenile or resident of the premises who is ineligible to possess a firearm does not have access to the key, combination, or other unlocking mechanism…”

When talking to your kids or students, the FBI tips has suggested the following tips:

Don’t ever post or send any hoax threats online…period.

Notify authorities but don’t share or forward the threat until law enforcement has had a chance to investigate—this can spread misinformation and cause unnecessary panic in some situations.

If you are a parent or family member, know that some young people post these threats online as a cry for attention or as a way to get revenge or exert control. Talk to your child about the proper outlet for their stress or other emotions, and explain the importance of responsible social media use and the consequences of posting hoax threats.

Contact law enforcement to report any online threats or suspicious activity of this nature. If there is any reason to believe the immediate safety of others is at risk, please call 911. • Colorado and Wyoming residents can contact the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI Denver Division at (303) 629-7171 to report a tip.

