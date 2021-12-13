Fallen deputy remembered in funeral service; procession to begin at 1:10 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement across the state are honoring a life lost among their ranks.

Elbert County Deputy Clay Livingston contracted COVID-19 while on the job and lost his fight against the virus earlier this month. Because he was in the line of duty when he caught COVID, his passing is considered a line of duty death.

“He has been with us three years,” said Sgt. Mike Saunders with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office. “He was a former Marine, a young deputy eager to learn, always there for you. From the supervisor standpoint, he worked under me and several other sergeants ... he would do anything that we ask of him.”

Livingston passed away on his 30th birthday, the sheriff’s office said.

A funeral service for Livingston began late Monday morning at New Life Church. Drivers may have seen a law enforcement procession up I-25 to Interquest during the morning commute.

There will be a second procession immediately following the service. It will be taking the following route at roughly 1:10 p.m.:

East on New Life Drive to Interquest Parkway (CO State Hwy 83)

North on Interquest Parkway to Powers Boulevard (CO State Hwy 21)

South on Powers Boulevard to Carefree Circle North

East on Carefree Circle North to Marksheffel Boulevard

South on Marksheffel Boulevard to Drennan Road

At Drennan Road the procession will disperse to allow the family a private graveside ceremony.

Livingston leaves behind a wife and two young children. For those wishing to help his family, the sheriff’s office is accepting donations in the following ways:

- Online: Elbert County Sheriff’s Office Foundation (indicate in the notes that donation is for Clay Livingston): Paypal.me/backthebadge721

- In person: Elbert County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, 215 Comanche Street, Kiowa, Colorado

By mail: Elbert County Sheriff’s Office Foundation (Attn: Deputy Clay Livingston), P.O. Box 7, Kiowa, Colorado, 80117

