One injured in shooting at Palmer Park

There is a large police presence on the southeast corner of Palmer Park, near the intersection of Maizeland Road & North Academy Boulevard.
There is a large police presence on the southeast corner of Palmer Park, near the intersection of Maizeland Road & North Academy Boulevard.(Wayne Hicks)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Palmer Park.

Police on scene told our 11 News crew that one adult man was shot and had self-reported the shooting to CSPD. Police say that man was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police also say that no arrests have been made so far.

Our crew on scene is reporting the entrances of the park have been shut down, and several police cruisers are parked near a baseball field in the park as officer comb the area.

At this time, details are limited. Be sure to stick with 11 News for the latest developments.

