How you can help Heartland tornado victims
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KKTV) - Tornadoes slashed across parts of the Heartland Friday night, leaving death and devastation in their wake.
11 News is spotlighting a few ways to help those suffering in the storm’s aftermath. There are multiple ways to donate towards tornado relief efforts.
To donate through the Salvation Army, text HLTORNADO to 51555. All proceeds will go to those places affected by the storms.
You can also donate to the Red Cross by clicking here.
The governor of Kentucky -- the hardest-hit state, has set up a relief fund to help those impacted. To donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, click here.
