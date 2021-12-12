Advertisement

Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Alabama’s Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy, beating out Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to give the Crimson Tide consecutive winners of college football’s most famous individual award.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett finished third and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fourth in the voting.

Young is Alabama’s fourth Heisman winner, all in the last 13 years, and the first Tide quarterback to take the trophy. Following DeVonta Smith’s Heisman victory last year, Alabama is the fifth school to have consecutive winners, joining Yale, Army, USC and Oklahoma.

Young has passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Tide to the College Football Playoff.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won last year.

