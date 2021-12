COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are responding to at least two small reported brush fires off the interstate in north Colorado Springs.

One of the fires has been reported near Woodmen (exit 149) and the other near Interquest (153). The sizes are unknown.

CSFD and County fire resources are responding to reports of brushfires near I25. One near woodmen and one near interquest. Please do not call 911 about them. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 12, 2021

