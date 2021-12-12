Advertisement

Man killed in shooting at Pueblo restaurant

Police on the scene of a deadly shooting at Chelsey's Restaurant and Lounge on Dec. 12, 2021.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a restaurant near downtown Pueblo.

The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday at Chelsey’s Restaurant and Lounge, a late-night bar and grill at the corner of Main Street and Church Place. Officers found the victim inside the restaurant. He died at the scene.

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been made but detectives have identified a person of interest. Police say they continue to interview several people regarding the case. Anyone with information who has not been contacted is urged to call Detective Jonathan McClusky with the Pueblo Police Department at 719-568-4571 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Police say this is the 27th homicide in Pueblo in 2021.

The victim will be publicly identified once family is notified.

