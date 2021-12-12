1 killed in rollover on Highway 67

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed after he was thrown from his vehicle during a rollover outside of Divide early Sunday morning.

Troopers say the driver was southbound on Highway 67 just after 1 a.m. when he missed a curve and veered off the road. While trying to right the vehicle, he steered too hard and traveled across the whole roadway before going airborne. The car landed in a field, then flipped several times.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene. He has only been identified as a 68-year-old man from Palmer Lake. No one else was in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

Northbound Highway 67 was closed for four and a half hours. The roadway reopened shortly before 6 a.m. The crash happened 3 miles south of Divide.

It’s unknown if speed and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.

