Pueblo County D70 working to remove mask mandate

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Just one day after Pueblo’s Mayor wrote to the County Board of Health requesting an indoor mask mandate, a Pueblo school district is requesting the opposite.

The newly elected school board for Pueblo D70 wrote to the health department today asking that they remove the public health order that has been in place since August.

That order mandates masks in schools until Pueblo’s incidence rate drops below 50 cases per 100,000 and new cases decline for a two week period.

Right now Pueblo’s incidence rate sits above 280 cases per 100,000.

The board of health discussed three possible solutions in a work session today. They can either leave the current order in place, modify it, or do away with it altogether.

Public Health Director Randy Evetts recommended the second option. He proposed a change to the order that would end the mask mandate in schools once Pueblo’s incidence rate dropped below 100 cases per 100,000.

The next board of health meeting will take place on Wednesday, December 22nd. Members will consider both the City and the School Board’s requests and vote on any possible mandates in that meeting.

While the decision is ultimately up to Director Evetts, he will take the board’s vote into consideration.

The President of the school board for D70 told me the mandate has hindered education more than it has helped.

“We feel like a lot of our staff have become healthcare professionals and they’re educators. They are constantly having to worry about the masks. Are they on the students faces? Are they following what the health department protocol is?” said Anne Ochs.

