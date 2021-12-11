Powers Boulevard closed at Briargate Parkway for crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and Fire department are on scene of a crash near Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway. Colorado Springs Fire Department says five people are being transported to the hospital and are working to get trapped parties out.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD has multiple apparatus on scene of a serious traffic accident with patients a trapped. 5 injured and being transported to local hospitals. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 11, 2021

Right now Powers is closed at Briargate Parkway northbound but is reportedly open at North Union. Westbound Briargate Parkway is also closed due to this crash.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Westbound Briargate Parkway is also now closed due to accident at Briargate/Powers. Northbound already had been closed from Research. Expect delays and seek alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 11, 2021

Northbound Powers closed at Briargate Parkway. Northbound Powers is open at North Union. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) December 11, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

