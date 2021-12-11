Powers Boulevard closed at Briargate Parkway for crash
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and Fire department are on scene of a crash near Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway. Colorado Springs Fire Department says five people are being transported to the hospital and are working to get trapped parties out.
Right now Powers is closed at Briargate Parkway northbound but is reportedly open at North Union. Westbound Briargate Parkway is also closed due to this crash.
Drivers should avoid the area.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
