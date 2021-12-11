Monarch Mountain opens to guests Saturday

MONARCH, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news! Monarch Mountain is opening lifts around 10:30 a.m. Saturday!

The recent storm cycle is given enough coverage to open two out of seven lifts and twenty-two runs. The lifts include Caterpillar and Pioneer. The Rental Shop, Sidewinder Saloon, Java Stop and Elation Sports will all be open. Ski and Ride School and Kaleidoscope Tubing Park remain closed.

Uphill access will be allowed dup North Forty route to the top of Garfield, the remaining routes will be closed.

Lift operating hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and starting Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

