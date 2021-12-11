Harley’s Hope handing out free pet food Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Harleys Hope Foundation, a Colorado Springs nonprofit, is handing out free pet food at a drive-thru pet pantry Saturday.

The drive-thru event is happening from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Church for All Nations parking lot (6540 Templeton Gap Rd Colorado Springs, 80923).

This event was created to ease the financial burden this holiday season.

Free pet food will be handed out along with new, donated sweaters for dogs and cats. (while supplies last) as well as special pet treats and holiday toys.

Harley’s Hope ensures low-income pet parents and their four-legged friends have the pet food, medication, and emergency veterinary care they might need.

