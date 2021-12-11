Advertisement

3 people injured in shooting, El Paso County Sheriff’s office seeking information

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a house party In Lorson Ranch on Saturday just after midnight.

Residents reportedly heard around 5 gunshots at a house party in the area near Pilgrimage Road and Wild Turkey Drive.

Three victims were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The ages and identities of the victims involved have not yet been released.

This is an active investigation.

At this time there is no suspect information. El Paso County Sheriff’s office is asking for any information related to the shooting by contacting the Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666 or email them at Tips@elpasoco.com.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Academy/Austin Bluffs standoff 12/10/2021
Man killed after reportedly firing shots at officers during standoff in northeast Colorado Springs
Suspected heroin found in a child's car seat during a traffic stop.
13 pounds of heroin found in a child car seat along a Colorado highway
The Denver Broncos released a statement late Thursday night on the death of Demaryius Thomas.
Denver Broncos devastated and heartbroken after death of Demaryius Thomas
As of 6 a.m. Friday, Powers Boulevard and Galley Road in Colorado Springs because of a serious...
One person in the hospital after crash with tractor-trailer in eastern Colorado Springs Friday morning

Latest News

Police lights.
Pueblo Cattle Investment Operator Sentenced to Federal Prison for Wire Fraud and Money Laundering
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Monarch Mountain in spring 2017. (Photo: Monarch Mountain)
Monarch Mountain opens to guests Saturday
CSPD warns about holiday shopping safety
Safety Saturday: What not to do when holiday shopping