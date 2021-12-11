3 people injured in shooting, El Paso County Sheriff’s office seeking information

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened at a house party In Lorson Ranch on Saturday just after midnight.

Residents reportedly heard around 5 gunshots at a house party in the area near Pilgrimage Road and Wild Turkey Drive.

Three victims were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The ages and identities of the victims involved have not yet been released.

This is an active investigation.

At this time there is no suspect information. El Paso County Sheriff’s office is asking for any information related to the shooting by contacting the Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666 or email them at Tips@elpasoco.com.

Media Release : https://t.co/XiOVneQVst pic.twitter.com/aKLttP8Hbt — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 11, 2021

