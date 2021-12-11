CSUtilities working to restore power in NE Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of 1 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities was still working to restore power for around 70 people. More than 1,000 people in the Northeast part of Colorado Springs were originally without power Saturday afternoon due to a power outage.

CSUtilities says the outage is near North Union Boulevard and Montebello Drive.

Crews are currently working to restore all power safely and quickly.

Update: Crews are making progress and only about 380 customers remain out of service as of 12:15pm. — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 11, 2021

Update: We've only got 70 customers left. Thanks for your understanding! — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) December 11, 2021

