CSUtilities working to restore power in NE Colorado Springs Saturday
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of 1 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities was still working to restore power for around 70 people. More than 1,000 people in the Northeast part of Colorado Springs were originally without power Saturday afternoon due to a power outage.
CSUtilities says the outage is near North Union Boulevard and Montebello Drive.
Crews are currently working to restore all power safely and quickly.
