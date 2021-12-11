Advertisement

CSUtilities working to restore power in NE Colorado Springs Saturday

More than 300 people in the Northeast part of Colorado Springs are still without power Saturday...
More than 300 people in the Northeast part of Colorado Springs are still without power Saturday afternoon due to a power outage.(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:25 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of 1 p.m., Colorado Springs Utilities was still working to restore power for around 70 people. More than 1,000 people in the Northeast part of Colorado Springs were originally without power Saturday afternoon due to a power outage.

CSUtilities says the outage is near North Union Boulevard and Montebello Drive.

Crews are currently working to restore all power safely and quickly.

Click here to track and report outages.

